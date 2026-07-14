Renault Duster Adventure Edition Launched In India, Days After Nissan Tekton

Renault India has launched the Duster Adventure Edition, a special version of its SUV. It pays tribute to the model's legacy in the country. Priced from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new edition arrives just days after Nissan introduced the Tekton, adding fresh attention to the mid-size SUV space.

Design And Equipment

The Adventure Edition gets a set of visual touches that set it apart from the standard SUV. These include exclusive Adventure decals with topographical contour lines and the coordinates of Leh, 34.27 N, 77.60 E, a nod to the kind of terrain associated with the Duster's image in India.

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It also gets Adventure embellishers and Adventure floor mats. Renault has paired these details with several key features, including full LED headlamps, an electric panoramic sunroof, an electric powered tailgate, connected car services through the My Renault app, automatic dual-zone air conditioning, a 10.1-inch openR link multimedia system and 17-inch Ocean alloy wheels.

Powertrains And Pricing

The Renault Duster Adventure Edition is available with three engine and transmission combinations. The range starts with the Turbo TCe 100 MT at Rs 12.99 lakh. The Turbo TCe 160 MT is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh, while the Turbo TCe 160 DCT sits at Rs 15.39 lakh.

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The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol produces 100 hp and 160 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. A larger 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine develops 163 hp and 280 Nm and is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Special Edition

The Duster has long held a place in the Indian market as an SUV known for its ride quality, handling and ability to handle varied road conditions. Renault says the Adventure Edition is meant to reflect that character, while also recognising the role the model has played in many owners' journeys over the years.

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The launch took place on Bastille Day in New Delhi and was attended by H.E. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and Stephane Deblaise, CEO, Renault Group India. The occasion also highlighted Renault's French identity and the link between that heritage and one of its best-known products in India.