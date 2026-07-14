Mahindra Thar Gets Another Price Hike, Now Costlier By Up To Rs 37,000

Mahindra has raised prices of the Thar by up to Rs 37,000, with the latest revision taking effect from July 10. This is the third price hike for the SUV in 2026, after earlier increases in January and April, and it pushes the Thar's ex-showroom range to Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh. It comes as part of an overall price hike affecting other models of the brand as well.

What Has Changed

The latest increase applies to every Thar variant, not just a select few. Mahindra has linked the revision to rising commodity costs, and the price increase now varies depending on the engine, gearbox and drivetrain combination chosen by the buyer.

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The highest hike has been applied to the top-spec LXT 4WD 2.2 diesel automatic, which is now dearer by Rs 37,000. The LXT 4WD petrol automatic follows with a hike of Rs 36,000, while the LXT 4WD 2.2 diesel manual has gone up by Rs 34,000.

Further down the range, the LXT 4WD petrol manual has become costlier by Rs 33,000, and the entry-level AXT 2WD diesel 1.5 manual has risen by Rs 32,500. The LXT 2WD diesel manual and LXT 2WD petrol automatic have also seen increases of Rs 29,500 and Rs 27,000 respectively.

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Mahindra Thar New Prices

Variant Price Thar AXT Diesel 2WD (MT) Rs 10.32 lakh Thar LXT Diesel 2WD (MT) Rs 12.99 lakh Thar LXT Petrol 2WD (AT) Rs 14.76 lakh Thar LXT Petrol 4WD (MT) Rs 15.59 lakh Thar LXT Diesel 4WD (MT) Rs 16.42 lakh Thar LXT Petrol 4WD (AT) Rs 17.22 lakh Thar LXT Diesel 4WD (AT) Rs 17.99 lakh

Three Hikes In Seven Months

This is not the first time Mahindra has revised Thar prices this year. The SUV was made dearer by Rs 20,000 in January and then by Rs 43,000 in April. With the July update, the model has now seen three price hikes in seven months.

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For buyers, that means the price quoted a few weeks ago may already be outdated. Anyone planning to book the Thar would be wise to check the latest on-road figure with a dealer before making a final decision.