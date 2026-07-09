Speeding Thar Hits Two Motorcyclists In Mumbai, Video Prompts Police Action

A video allegedly showing a Mahindra Thar Roxx ramming into multiple bikes in Maharashtra's Mira Road has prompted the police to register an FIR against the unidentified driver for rash and negligent driving. The footage appears to show the Haryana-registered SUV attempting to squeeze through an extremely narrow gap beside a two-wheeler, leaving little room for the rider. In the process, the Thar allegedly collides with a motorcycle carrying two people, throwing both riders onto the road.

Instead of stopping to check on the injured riders, the driver is seen continuing ahead. Moments later, the SUV allegedly strikes another two-wheeler before speeding away from the scene.

The clip was shared on X by user Arbaz Shaikh, who claimed that the vehicle hit at least two motorcycles near Kashigaon Metro Station before fleeing the spot.

"Location: Kashigaon metro station. Car number is HR 98 X 5101, Mahindra Thar Roxx. Hit and ran at least 2 other vehicles, which could have gone way worse for them. This can not be left unchecked. Hot and run and attempt to murder cases should be filed upon such menace," he wrote.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral on social media, triggering outrage and prompting calls for strict action against the driver. Many users described the driving as reckless and accused the motorist of endangering the lives of other road users.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Kashigaon Police Station against the unidentified driver. The case has been filed under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 184 and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for rash driving and related offences.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the driver.