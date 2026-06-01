Mumbai Cop Rescues 46-Year-Old Woman Who Jumped Into Sea At Marine Drive

- Police and citizens quickly rescued a 46-year-old woman from Marine Drive sea
- Constable Jayesh Mali acted immediately upon witnessing the woman jump in
- The woman was safely brought back to shore with help from nearby citizens
A swift rescue operation by Mumbai Police and nearby citizens helped save the life of a 46-year-old woman after she jumped into the sea at Marine Drive. The incident was highlighted by Mumbai Police in a social media post, which praised the quick response and coordination of the officers involved.
Quick Response At Marine Drive
According to the post, Police Constable Jayesh Mali acted immediately after seeing the woman jump into the sea.
Watch Video Here:
🔶 Swift action & impressive coordination helps save the life of a 46 y/o woman.— मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 1, 2026
When a woman jumped into the sea at Marine Drive, PC Shri Jayesh Mali did not hesitate. With the help of nearby citizens, he acted swiftly and brought her safely to shore.
API Shri Someshwar… pic.twitter.com/89QlAajov3
Mumbai Police stated that he did not hesitate and, with the assistance of nearby citizens, quickly brought the woman safely back to shore.
Medical Assistance Arranged
Following the rescue, Assistant Police Inspector Someshwar Chougule and Police Sub-Inspector Gagre coordinated medical assistance for the woman.
The woman was subsequently shifted for treatment. Mumbai Police also stated that the woman's family members were informed about the incident.
According to the Mumbai police, the woman's condition is currently stable.
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