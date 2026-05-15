Mumbai Man Invites Wife's Lover Home For Drinks, Then Kills Him: Cops

A 48-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife's lover after the three had a drinking session at the accused's house in Mumbai's Goregaon area, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Aarey locality on Wednesday, he added.

"Bhimraj Omprakash Sharma invited Vikas Ashok Bhusare, whom he suspected of having an affair with his wife, to his residence. Sharma, his wife and Bhusare consumed alcohol together. Sharma then warned Bhusare not to meet his wife again. Moments later, Sharma allegedly slit Bhusare's throat with a knife in front of his wife," an official from Aarey police station said.

After the incident, Sharma fled into the surrounding forest but was arrested three hours later following a chase, the official said.

Police said Bhusare had previously been accused of harassing Sharma's wife and had continued to meet her despite repeated warnings.

Further investigation is underway, official added.

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