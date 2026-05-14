Teen Wakes Up From Coma Believing She Gave Birth To Triplets, Asks To Meet Babies

Clelia Verdier, a teenage girl, opened her eyes after three weeks in a coma, and her first words weren't about her accident, her pain or even her own name. The 19-year-old, who is from Lyon, France, asked for her three daughters, the Daily Mail reported. However, the issue is that she has never given birth. The triplets she remembered nursing, watching grow and deeply caring for over seven years did not exist.

Her condition left the medical staff at the hospital in shock. Verdier had been in a coma following a serious accident. But as she regained consciousness, she immediately asked for her daughters by name. She even became distressed when they weren't brought to her bedside.

Doctors confirmed she had never been pregnant. The seven years of motherhood she remembered were entirely constructed by her brain while she was unconscious.

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She told the outlet that she was put into a medically-induced coma for three weeks after she "made a serious suicide attempt by taking a large amount of medication" in June 2025. But she remembers having "extremely intense" dreams and nightmares.

"I could feel so many things. When I dreamed about giving birth, I felt the stress. I also felt a lot of pain," she said as quoted. "In this dream, I gave birth to triplets, which I named Mila, Miles, and Mailee. Mailee died shortly after birth. I felt so awful - overwhelmed with sadness and guilt."

According to the report, she even remembered the first skin-to-skin contact with the babies, and called it "incredible". "I felt an overwhelming wave of love," she added.

Not just birth, she also remembered life after that, as she said, "I remember walks, meals we shared and bedtime stories."

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'I still miss my daughters'

"That's when they told me they didn't exist. It was a shock," she said as per the outlet. "I was so convinced it was real that the first time I saw my parents again, I told them they were grandparents." She said she feels the pain, even after a year. "Now I feel very disconnected from others. I still miss [my daughters] today."

"I lived as a mother - even if it was 'just a dream,' with everything I felt and experienced, I will always be their mother. It was my only reality for a while."

Neurologists say coma dreams are not uncommon, especially after traumatic brain injury. Patients in comas don't experience blackness or sleep. Many report vivid, detailed dreams that feel completely real, while others wake with no memory at all.