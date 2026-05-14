"Call Anyone, Cab Won't Stop": Woman Alleges Bengaluru Cab Driver Refused To Stop Car

A woman's trip to Bengaluru airport turned into a scary experience after a cab driver allegedly refused to stop the vehicle despite repeated requests. The passenger, who was travelling from Bengaluru to Patna, shared her experience in an Instagram video that has since gone viral. The woman said she had booked an AC cab through Rapido for her airport ride. When she entered that cab, the vehicle had slightly tinted windows, which are not allowed in India. She thought it was a "red flag", but ignored it as she was getting late.

She then asked the driver to switch on the AC, but he refused, saying that she didn't book an AC cab. "Look, whether your AC is working or not, that is not my problem. That is your issue to deal with," she told him.

She asked him to cancel the ride if he couldn't run the AC. That's when the situation escalated. The driver refused to stop the car. "He literally said, 'The cab isn't going to stop,'" she recalled. When she pressed him, he added: "Kisi ko bhi call karlo, cab nahi rukegi."

Watch the video here:

The woman said she instantly felt unsafe. It was 12:00 PM, broad daylight in Bengaluru, but the driver's refusal to stop made her panic. She called a friend nearby, shared her live location, and threatened to call the police.

Only then did he stop the cab in the middle of the road. She quickly got out and contacted customer support through the app to cancel the ride.

She also mentioned that her father told her not to post the video, but she decided to speak publicly to warn other women. "If you are a girl and you are watching this video, daro mat aise situations mai, dimag se kaam lo," she advised.

"Be fearless... be loud if you have to and always ALWAYS trust your intuition," she wrote as the caption of the video.

Social media reaction

The video reached over 154,000 users and continues to gain traction. "What the freaking hell... feel so proud of you for handling the situation in this way," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Brave girl... use the 112 app on your mobile for this kind of emergency," another user added.

"You're so brave for this! I could neverrrrr," a third user noted.