Fake Call Centre Busted In Uttarakhand, 11 Arrested For Duping Job Seekers

The Mumbai Police have busted a fake call centre operating out of Dehradun, after acting on a complaint of a city resident, and arrested 11 people involved in duping unsuspecting job seekers, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the Mankhurd police station official, the bogus centre came to light after a city-based woman approached police alleging she had been cheated by some people in January-February on the pretext of securing her a job in a private airline.

The accused allegedly induced her to transfer around Rs 2.5 lakh to their bank accounts as part of the purported recruitment process, they said.

When no job materialised and the accused stopped responding to her queries, the woman lodged a complaint with the Mankhurd police in Mumbai.

Following a detailed investigation, a Mumbai Police team conducted a raid at a location in the Uttarakhand capital and busted the illegal call centre, which was involved in duping job aspirants, said the official.

Police arrested 11 people linked to the unauthorised facility and seized nine laptops, 13 mobile phones and other incriminating material from the premises.

Further investigation was underway, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)