Mumbai Model Who Blocked Police Van To Free Protesters Alleges Online Abuse

The Mumbai-based model who became the face of resistance after blocking a police van carrying protesters now alleges online abuse and harassment. Rhiya Ahir has filed a complaint with the cyber police over online threats and trolling that she had been receiving ever since her defiant act.

In her complaint filed at MIDC police station, she alleged she had been receiving constant threats on social media, besides lewd and obscene comments on her online content. Ahir also claimed that she was the target of a coordinated hate campaign that involved defamation, intimidation, misogynistic abuse, targeted harassment, and deepfake videos.

Read: 'Still Overwhelmed': Rhiya Ahir Opens Up To NDTV On Viral Mumbai Protest Moment

Distressed by the harassment, she sought legal recourse from the police and submitted screenshots, URLs, and evidence of defamatory content. Based on her complaint, the police have launched a probe and are trying to identify the accused.

Ahir had blocked a police van near Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar on July 22. The van was carrying protesters detained while demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as part of nationwide demonstrations over the NEET paper leak.

Read: Meet Rhiya Ahir, Mumbai Woman Who Blocked Police Van During CJP Protests

Seen in a grey hoodie, standing firmly with her hand on the van's bonnet, the visuals quickly went viral and drew praises. Ahir had then said she acted on instinct. "I could do it because I knew that the police were in the wrong. You must know your rights," she later told NDTV in an interview.

Invited to an NDTV event yesterday, she said that it was a natural response from her and that she's still trying to get over the fact it came across as something extraordinary for the masses.

Inputs by Rizwan Shaikh