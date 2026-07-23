Meet Mumbai Woman Who Was Seen Blocking Police Van During CJP Protests

In what is said to be one of the most defining images of the protests in Mumbai, a woman was on Wednesday seen blocking a police van that was carrying protesters who were detained during demonstrations demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

The woman, identified as Rhiya Yadav, was seen standing in front of a police van and refusing to move during student protests near the Shivaji Park in Dadar.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows her in a hoodie and cap blocking the van in the rain. Her bold action reportedly helped lead to the release of detained protesters.

"The police aren't doing their job responsibly. If they won't be responsible, then we will take responsibility for our citizens," she told a reporter.

Who Is Rhiya Yadav

Yadav is an actor, a model, and an entrepreneur.

She has nearly a lakh followers on Instagram and has also been seen in music videos.

She last featured in a video song, 'Dilbara'.

As an entrepreneur, she also handcrafts garments and has a personalised brand named 'Rhiyasat'.

Protests In Mumbai

Mumbai has been witnessing protests in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party-led students' agitation in Delhi.

The city saw demonstrations by political parties, activists, and students for a third consecutive day on Wednesday over exam irregularities and police crackdown on CJP protesters in Delhi.

Hundreds of people assembled at multiple locations in Mumbai and protested against the alleged NEET paper leak in violation of the prohibitory orders, leading to detention of several protesters.

Demonstrations were staged at Shivaji Park, Chaityabhoomi, Chembur, and Shiv Sena Bhavan.

The Mumbai police have registered 13 FIRs between July 18 and July 22 in connection with the ongoing protests on charges of unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders, charging 400 people, officials have said.