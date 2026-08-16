Murder In Noida, Arrest In Bihar: How 5 Litres Of Liquor Led Cops To Killer

A key murder accused residing in Noida was arrested from his hometown in Bihar's Katihar after police in the dry state recovered five litres of alcohol from him - a completely different case.

Raman Raj, the prime accused in the murder of his woman friend in his Noida apartment, was on the radar of the city's police.

The victim, identified as Mahak Ahmed, was found murdered on the night of August 8 inside Raman's room in an apartment inside the 'Baraula Nest Rental Panorama' building in Noida, Katihar Deputy Superintendent of Police stated. His name immediately emerged as the prime accused, following which it was discovered that he was missing.

The accused holds a BTech degree and lived in a rented apartment in the society. Mahak also lived in the same building on a different floor. Both were friends and used to meet regularly.

Following Mehak's murder, Raman managed to remain on the run for around a week, with Noida police searching for him. A team of cops travelled to his hometown in Katihar looking for the accused - a resident of the Naya Tola area under the jurisdiction of the Katihar Town Police Station.

However, before the Noida cops could find Raman and arrest him, he was arrested in a totally different case. The Katihar Police detained him for possessing five litres of alcohol - a crime in the dry state of Bihar.

Upon receiving information, Noida Police dispatched a team to the location and are currently in the process to secure Raman's custody from the Bihar Police.

(With inputs from Shyam Kumar Ram)