Man Thrown Off 15th Floor Of Building During New Year's Party In Noida

Police on Monday said they have arrested two men in connection with the alleged killing of a 28-year-old man who was pushed from the 15th floor of a residential tower during a New Year party in the Bisrakh area of Central Noida.

It was initially suspected to be a case of accidental death.

According to a police statement, the incident took place on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 at Tower A-3 of Amrapali Golf Homes Society.

Police said Vineet Raj, a native of Bahopur village in Bihar's Siwan district and a resident of the society, was allegedly abused and assaulted by a group of men during New Year celebrations and thrown off the 15th floor with the intent to kill him.

Based on a written complaint, an FIR was registered at the Bisrakh police station under section 103 (murder) and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the statement said.

Police arrested Dheeraj Kumar Singh (25) and Vishal Mishra (24) on January 4 from near the Chawmukhi Hanuman temple in Bisrakh, it added. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused -- Badal Thakur, Prince Kumar Thakur, Om Prakash, Harshit Kumar alias Harsh and Sherry.

Providing further details, a police official said the man had gone to attend a New Year party at a friend's flat in the society.

The official said a friend of the victim got a complaint lodged, alleging that several people present at the party, including the arrested accused, were involved in Raj's killing.

According to police, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the flat where the party was held belonged to one Ayush, a friend of the victim. The accused allegedly had a prior dispute with Ayush and went to the flat looking for him.

"Before the incident, Ayush had left his flat and gone to another friend's place. When the accused questioned Vineet about Ayush's whereabouts, an argument broke out, following which Vineet was allegedly pushed from the 15th floor," the official said.

Police said the two arrested accused were produced before a court and remanded in 14 days' judicial custody.

According to police, the victim was involved in facilitating admission of students from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar into colleges and universities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

