Noida's Valentine's Day Murder: Bodies With Gunshots In Car, A WhatsApp Note

A young man allegedly shot his girlfriend dead and then shot himself inside a car in Noida on Valentine's Day. Police found both bodies with gunshot wounds, along with a pistol and cartridges recovered from the vehicle. While initial findings point to suicide, the man's family has claimed that the couple may have been murdered.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Noida's Sector 39 police station. Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots and alerted the police. When the team reached the location, they found a man and woman unresponsive inside a locked car. The police took the vehicle into custody and cleared the area for forensic examination.

The victims have been identified as Rekha (26), a resident of Sector 58, Noida, and Sumit (32), a resident of Trilokpuri, Delhi.

Police said both had been missing from their homes since the previous day, and missing person reports for them had already been filed. They had reportedly been in a relationship for nearly 15 years, and their families were aware of it.

According to officials, the car was locked from the inside, and a pistol was found in Sumit's hand. Forensic teams inspected the spot and collected evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to the sources, Sumit left a message on WhatsApp, detailing on his 15-year-long relationship with Rekha and the reason to die by suicide. The message read: "I, Sumit, is going to commit suicide. Rekha is responsible for this because she was in a relationship with me for 15 years and promised me she would marry me, and now she is going to marry someone else. That is why I am committing suicide because Rekha has betrayed me."

Family Alleges Murder

Sumit's family has raised doubts over the police's initial conclusion, claiming the couple may have been murdered. They alleged that the woman's family taunted the couple over caste, and that the man's family had received threatening calls, including from international numbers warning of police action, PTI reported.

A relative said the car was found only a few hundred meters from Rekha's village in Salarpur, which they found "suspicious." They alleged the couple may have been targeted due to caste-based issues and insisted that there was never any pressure from their side regarding the relationship.

"We believe both have been murdered and were victims of casteism," a cousin of Sumit alleged. He said the couple had been together for over a decade and both families were aware of it.

"Sumit is my younger brother. He and the girl had been together for 12-15 years and she attended our family functions. There was never any pressure from our side," the relative told PTI.

Police have stated that all angles, including the family's allegations, are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.