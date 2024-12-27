Advertisement
17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Noida

A class 11 student, Aryan Malik carried out the act while his grandmother was present in the house. His father was out for work, they said. The boy is a resident of Chayasa village in Jarcha police station area.

17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Noida
Police is investigating the matter keeping all aspects in mind, the ACP said. (Representational)
Noida:

A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide here on Friday by shooting himself in his home using his father's licensed pistol, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Saumya Singh said.

Police is investigating the matter keeping all aspects in mind, the ACP said. The student's family has not made any complaint, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

