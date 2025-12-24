"Mummy, Don't Want To Waste Money": BTech Student Dies By Suicide In Noida

A first-year engineering student has died by suicide at a hostel in Greater Noida, leaving behind a note that says he did not want his parents to waste more money on his education.

Akash Deep, originally from Bihar, was a first-year student of BTech (Computer Science) at the Delhi Technical Campus. He lived at a private hostel in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park area. Akash Deep was found hanging in his room last evening. At the time, his roommate was out and came back to find Akash Deep hanging. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police have recovered a note from Akash Deep's room. It read, "Sorry, Mummy Papa, your son turned out to be weak. Do not think that I am doing this due to someone else. Only I am responsible for my death. Please don't bother anyone about my death."

The note added, "I do not want to waste any more money, Mummy. What I did in Classes 11 and 12... dropped a year, I don't want to do the same here. I accept defeat; this is not for me. I don't want to stretch this for four years, waste your money, and give false hope. So it's better to end this. My results were bad in Classes 11 and 12. I won't let it happen again. Sorry."

Senior police officer Arvind Kumar Chahal said, "When a police team visited the hostel, we found that the student who died by suicide was a first-year BTech student at DTC college, and he was originally from Bihar. We have found a suicide note that suggests he died by suicide due to the pressure of studies. Police is taking necessary action."

Inputs by Narendra Thakur