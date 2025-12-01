KIIT BTech Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room, 3rd On Campus This Year

The body of a first-year B Tech student of KIIT was found hanging in his hostel room here, police said on Monday.

The student was identified as Rahul Yadav, a Computer Science student from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

"His body was found hanging in the hostel room", Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sonal Singh Parmar told reporters.

The ACP said that the incident had taken place on Sunday, and the personnel of Infocity Police Station recovered the body. The family members of the student were on their way to Bhubaneswar, the officer said.

The ACP further said that the police are investigating the case from all angles to ascertain the cause of the student's death.

The Infocity Police immediately began an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the student's death. The scientific teams have visited the spot and are collecting evidence, if any, from the hostel and questioning fellow students to gather more information, the police said.

This was the third incident of student suicide on the KIIT campus here this year. The first such incident was reported on February 16 when a Nepalese woman student died of hanging, and another female student from the same country also died on May 1, police sources said.

BJP MLA Saroj Padhi expressed concern over the frequent student suicide cases in KIIT.

"We will place a demand before the chief minister to take stringent action against the persons responsible for the death of students in KIIT," Padhi told reporters in the Assembly premises.

