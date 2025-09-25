Bihar Engineering Student Dies By Suicide, Principal Accused Of Harassment

A tense situation unfolded late on Wednesday night at Chandi Engineering College, adjoining Bihar's capital Patna, after Sonam Kumari, a second-year civil engineering student, allegedly committed suicide following alleged harassment by the college Principal Dr. Gopal Nandan, an official said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old student, a resident of Bariarpur block in Munger district, jumped from the third-floor roof of the college hostel under mysterious circumstances.

The reason for the alleged suicide is still under investigation, but classmates have alleged harassment and threats by the college Principal Dr. Gopal Nandan.

According to students, Dr. Gopal Nandan had been threatening students and pressuring them to remain silent instead of addressing their grievances.

They further alleged that when Sonam was lying injured for nearly 30 minutes after jumping from the third floor, Dr. Gopal Nandan refused to provide the college vehicle to take her to hospital.

Sonam was eventually rushed to a local referral hospital, where doctors declared her 'Dead on Arrival'.

The incident sparked massive protests on the campus late into the night.

Enraged students damaged a DSP's official vehicle and set a scooter on fire, demanding that Principal Dr. Gopal Nandan be called to the spot.

Dr. Gopal Nandan, when contacted by phone, declined to comment and said he would address the matter later.

As the unrest grew, ASP Mohammad Nurul Haq, three DSPs, and police forces from 20 police stations were deployed to control the situation.

The situation was brought under control early on Thursday morning after several hours of tension.

Nalanda's Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni confirmed that a high-level investigation has been ordered.

Chandi Police Station in-charge Suman Kumar stated that the exact cause of death will be determined based on the post-mortem report and statements from students and parents.

Meanwhile, Shikha Kumari, a close friend of the deceased who witnessed the incident, has been left mentally devastated and was shifted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.

Authorities have assured strict action if allegations of harassment or negligence are proven true.

