20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Andhra Pradesh

According to preliminary information, Srujan was interested in filmmaking and "was reportedly undergoing medication and also suffered from depression."

Srikakulam:

A 20-year-old engineering student from a local college died by suicide in Etcherla in Srikakulam district on Wednesday, said a police official.

Srikakulam district Superintendent of Police KV Maheshwara Reddy said P Srujan hanged himself to death in his hostel room in the early hours.

"He (Srujan) was studying third year electrical engineering and he hanged himself to death in his hostel room in the early hours today," Reddy told PTI.

According to preliminary information, Srujan was interested in filmmaking and "was reportedly undergoing medication and also suffered from depression".

Police booked a case under BNS Section 194.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

