Andhra Pradesh SET 2025 Registration Closes Feb 9, Exam Scheduled For March 28-29

The Andra Pradesh University will close AP SET 2025 application window today (February 9). Candidates interested in appearing for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test can apply through the direct link available on the official AP SET website, apset.net.in.

The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 2000 is February 25, 2026. Hall tickets for the examination will be available for download from March 19, 2026.

The AP SET 2025 examination will be conducted on March 28 and 29, 2026. The examination will be held only in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centers. Offline or pen-and-paper mode examinations will not be permitted. The examination will consist of two papers: Paper I will be related to Teaching and Research Aptitude, while Paper II will be subject-based. For more information, candidates can visit the official AP SET website.

Eligibility Qualification:

To be eligible to apply for this examination, candidates must possess a Master's degree or equivalent qualification from a UGC-recognized university.

Application Fee:

The application fee for General category candidates is Rs 1600 plus convenience fee. Candidates belonging to BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D, BC-E, and EWS categories have to pay Rs 1300 plus convenience fee. For SC, ST, PWD, and Transgender categories, the fee is Rs 900 plus convenience fee. The fee can be paid through credit card, debit card (such as RuPay, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro), or internet banking.

Steps To Apply:

1. Visit the official AP SET website: apset.net.in

2. Click on the AP SET 2025 Registration link available on the homepage

3. A new page will open; register yourself by entering the required details

4. After successful registration, fill out the online application form

5. Enter all the required information carefully

6. Click on the Submit button to complete the application process

7. Download and take a printout (hard copy) of the submitted application for future reference