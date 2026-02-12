15,000 Taka, Promise Of Salvation: Jamaat's Open Bribe To Bangladesh Voters On Poll Day

As Bangladesh votes for its most crucial election on Thursday, the radical Jamaat-e-Islami and its leader, Shafiqur Rahman, are using religion and money to lure voters to elect the country's first Islamist-led government. The Jamaat coalition has circulated pamphlets across the country promising 15,000 taka to voters for the party. The document said that if all members of a family vote for the party, their afterlife will be "free of sin," and the move will grant them "salvation from grave punishment."

The pamphlet, accessed by NDTV, told voters to bring a camera phone to the polling booths to take a photo of their ballot papers after stamping them, as proof that they voted for 67‑year‑old doctor and Jamaat‑e‑Islami party chief Shafiqur Rahman.

A Jamaat coalition is expected to put up a close fight against the frontrunner and former ally, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), in the first election following former premier Sheikh Hasina's downfall. An 11-party alliance is led by the Jamaat, the country's largest Islamist party, which was banned under Hasina but has gained prominence since her removal.

What The Party Said

AFP

"Assalamu Alaikum. You are surely aware that to ensure the victory of Islam in the upcoming National Parliament election, Ameer-e-Jamaat Shafiqur Rahman must be elected in the Dhaka-15 constituency," the leaflet read.

It said that Jamaat workers have already collected the "Voter ID number and bKash-linked mobile number" of voters, and to receive the promised 15,000 Taka for "voter allowance and travel expenses", they would have to show proof that they voted for the party. bKash is a leading mobile financial service (MFS) provider in Bangladesh.

"You must fulfil the promise of having all family members vote for the "Dari Palla" (weighing scale) symbol. This promise will make your afterlife free of sin and grant salvation from grave punishment. You must go to the centre early on election day, and must bring a camera phone so that you can take a photo after stamping the ballot as proof," the document read.

"After voting, exit the centre and hand over your Voter ID card to our designated representative and show the photo of the stamped ballot. Female voters will hand over their Voter ID cards to our female Jamaat representatives. After voting and handing over the ID card, stay near the voting centre because you may be called back by our representative for a special reason," it added.

The party said that after the election results are announced, the promised 15,000 taka will be sent to the voters via bKash or cash. Voters were also promised some money in advance via bKash

The party also instructed voters that in the referendum ballot, they must vote "Yes" and take a photo of the stamp or tick mark on the referendum ballot.

"This leaflet must be kept completely secret, keeping the Great Allah as witness," it added.

Bangladesh Elections

In Bangladesh, the general elections are being held simultaneously along with a referendum on a complex 84-point reform package introduced by Chief Muhammad Yunus.

The contest is mainly between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its once ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's now-disbanded Awami League. Voting began in 299 out of 300 parliamentary constituencies across the country at 7:30 am (local time) and will continue until 4:30 pm.

Shafiqur Rahman, the chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, BNP's once ally and now main contender, cast his vote at the Monipur Uchcha Vidyalaya and College.

Emerging from the polling centre after casting his vote, Shafiqur said his party would accept the results if the election were held fairly.

Bangladesh's mainstream media was flooded with allegations of pre-poll vote stuffing, voter bribing, distribution of photocopied ballot papers and clashes among rival candidates, prompting joint forces of army and police to arrest several activists. In a midnight statement on a social media platform, the Jamaat chief had urged people to ignore the reports, saying, "Dear countrymen, a 'laylatul gujob' (night of rumours) is underway, don't pay heed to them".

Shafiqur has urged the media to play a neutral role.