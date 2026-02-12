Bangladesh Elections 2026: What Two-Ballot System And Blue Thumb Mark Mean

The Bangladesh national election is underway, with citizens voting to elect members to the 300-seat Jatiya Sangsad. A total of 299 parliamentary constituencies are going to the polls. In addition to these directly elected seats, 50 seats are reserved for women.

For the first time since Independence, Bangladesh has introduced postal voting.

Bangladesh follows a parliamentary system similar to India. This time, each voter is being given two ballot papers.

Here's why

The first ballot paper contains the names and symbols of candidates. Voters have to stamp their choice on it. The second ballot paper is for a referendum, where voters have to indicate whether or not they support the "July Charter".

What is the July Charter?

The charter refers to a set of proposed political and constitutional reforms introduced in Bangladesh in July 2025.

It is a reform proposal that aims to change how the country is governed. It includes imposing term limits and containing some powers of the Prime Minister, enhancing presidential authority, and strengthening the Election Commission. In addition, it proposes shifting some authority from the Prime Minister to the President.

While the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has opposed the July Charter, Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party are more supportive of the proposed reforms.

Blue ink applied on thumb

Like India, Bangladesh also uses indelible ink to prevent multiple voting. However, unlike India, where ink is applied on the index finger, Bangladeshi voters have blue ink marked on the thumb of their left hand.

Bangladesh elections 2026: First without Hasina and Zia

The election is being closely watched as it comes months after a major political upheaval and is the first in nearly four decades without Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia in the electoral fray. Hasina was ousted in August 2024 and has since fled the country. Her party, the Awami League, has been barred from contesting the elections.

Meanwhile, Zia died recently, marking the end of an era in Bangladeshi politics.

More than 2,000 candidates are in the fray, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami being the top parties. The National Citizen Party, formed by a group of students who raised their voice against former PM Hasina, is also hoping for a respectful debut.