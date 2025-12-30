Woman Tells Her Son To Study Instead Of Playing Cricket, He Dies By Suicide

It was a scene that plays out in almost every household: a mother urging her child to put away the cricket bat and focus on his homework. What began as a routine clash between a parent and child over studies and play ended in an unthinkable tragedy in Telangana's Mancherial district late Monday evening.

Nyalam Akarsh, a ninth-grade student at a local private school, reportedly died by suicide following a reprimand from his mother.

According to reports, the 14-year-old boy's mother, Sridevi, had scolded him for wanting to go out to play cricket, instructing him to complete his pending school assignments instead.

In a fit of emotional distress triggered by the confrontation, Akarsh retreated to his bedroom and locked the door. When he failed to emerge or respond to his family's calls after a considerable amount of time, worried relatives broke open the door, only to find the teenager hanging from the ceiling fan.

In a desperate attempt to save him, family members rushed the unconscious boy to a nearby hospital. But the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The sudden and unexpected loss of the young student has left the family and local community in Dandepalli mandal in a state of shock and mourning.

The local police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenager.

Preliminary findings suggest that the extreme step was a result of impulsive emotional distress following the domestic argument. The body has been moved to a government facility for a post-mortem examination before being handed back to the grieving family.

This heart-wrenching incident serves as a grim reminder of the fragile mental health of adolescents in an era of high academic pressure and decreasing emotional resilience. Child psychologists have frequently warned that seemingly minor "home clashes" over studies can sometimes act as a tipping point for children who may already be struggling with internal stress.