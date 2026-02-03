Advertisement
"Farmers Protected, Will Buy Oil From Non-Sanctioned Nations": Sources On India-US Deal

India will also continue to purchase crude oil from countries around the world that are not under sanctions, based on the rate, sources said.

The India-US trade deal agreed upon between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not compromise the interests of Indian farmers, top government sources told NDTV. They said that sensitive sectors in agriculture and dairy, which have been protected so far, will continue to be shielded.

India will also continue to purchase crude oil from countries around the world that are not under sanctions, based on the rate, sources said.

