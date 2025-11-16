Man, Who Beheaded Lover In Noida, Said She Used To 'Extort Money' From Him

A 34-year-old man arrested for murdering his extramarital lover and dumping her body parts across Noida and Ghaziabad, said that the woman had been extorting money from him. The accused, Monu Singh, alias Monu Solanki, a bus driver, murdered his lover, Preeti Yadav, inside a bus.

Yadav's headless and limbless body was found in a drain in Noida on November 6. Singh was arrested on Friday. He is married and has two daughters and was in an illicit relationship with Yadav. Both were living in Noida's Barola.

Accused Claims Victim Issued Threat To Family

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yamuna Prasad said that during interrogation, Monu Singh revealed that Preeti Yadav had begun extorting money from him.

Singh also claimed that Yadav frequently threatened to implicate him or involve his daughters in illegal activities.

The Murder

Singh murdered Yadav on November 5. DCP Prasad said that the accused confessed to picking up Yadav after taking a sharp-edged tool from her house without her knowledge. "They ate food inside the bus, after which an argument broke out. Singh claimed he attacked her with the weapon, beheaded her, and severed her hands to hide her identity," Prasad said.

“तथ्य विश्लेषण, साक्ष्य-संग्रह तथा तकनीकी विवेचना”



क्लूलेस मर्डर केस का ब्रेकथ्रू -अभियुक्त, आलाकत्ल और अवशेष बरामद।



हत्या कर शव को विच्छेदित कर छिपाने वाले अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर थाना सेक्टर-39 पुलिस द्वारा आलाकत्ल, शव से विच्छेदित अवशेष, घटना में प्रयुक्त बस व बस की मैट… https://t.co/xn50sBB9eL pic.twitter.com/jgICj1WH3r — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) November 14, 2025

The accused disposed of the torso in a drain in Noida and dumped other remains and the weapon in a dry drain near Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad. Forensic examination of the bus and seized items confirmed the presence of human blood, Prasad further said.

How Was The Accused Arrested?

DCP Prasad said on Saturday that Yadav's body was found in a drain under the limits of the Sector-39 police station, Noida, with toe rings being the only identifiable clue. Nine police teams were formed to trace the victim's identity and the suspect.

"More than 5,000 CCTV cameras were scanned, and around 1,100 vehicles were checked. Of these, 44 vehicles were shortlisted, and their owners and drivers were questioned," Prasad said.

As the investigation was ongoing, the police found a white-and-blue bus moving suspiciously near the crime scene on November 5 with its lights switched off.

The bus, which had the number plate UP16 KT 0037, was traced to Monu Singh. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further legal proceedings were underway.

(With inputs from agencies)