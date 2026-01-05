"Thick Hair" Promise Broken As Woman Accuses Husband Of Hiding Baldness

A marriage that began in January 2024 has ended in a police complaint over allegations of deception ranging from hidden baldness to international drug smuggling.

A woman in central Noida has lodged a police complaint against her husband and four in-laws, claiming she was misled about his physical appearance, education and financial status before their marriage, police said on Monday.

The complainant, Lavika Gupta, a resident of Gaur City Avenue-1, told the police that while she was promised a husband with "thick hair," she found out after the wedding that Sanyam Jain was completely bald and relied on a hair patch.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at Bisrakh police station, the couple married on January 16, 2024. Gupta alleged that material facts regarding Jain's life were systematically suppressed before the marriage.

In her complaint, she claimed that her husband is completely bald and uses a hair patch, while she was told at the time of marriage that he had thick hair.

The police said the woman also accused her husband of concealing his true income and educational background. She alleged that after marriage, Jain blackmailed her and threatened to make her private photographs public and committed physical assault.

"The woman has also alleged that her husband assaulted her during a trip abroad and pressured her to bring marijuana from Thailand to India," said Bisrakh police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Singh.

​Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against five people, including the accused husband and the four in-laws under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The charges include Section 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 351(criminal intimidation), Section 316(criminal breach of trust) and Section 115 (assault). Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act have also been invoked. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

