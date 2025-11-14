Bengal Man Killed Lover In Bus, Dumped Headless, Armless Body In Noida Drain

The Noida Police have arrested a man who murdered his lover and dumped her body in a posh locality in the city. According to the police, the woman's body was found in a drain near sector-82 on November 6. The police reached the spot, took her body out of the drain and began an investigation.

It was found that while the woman's body was thrown into a drain in Noida, her hands and head were found in Dankaur town. The police then began identifying the victim.

Accused Murdered Lover Inside Bus

As the accused man was arrested, the police said that he had been working as a bus driver and murdered the woman inside the vehicle. Both the man and his lover were residents of West Bengal.

The man decapitated his lover, chopped off her hands. He dumped her body in Noida and threw her head and hands in Dankaur.

Earlier, the victim's body was sent for an autopsy, and nearby CCTV footage was scanned to identify the criminal.

