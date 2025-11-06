Woman's Headless, Naked Body Found Floating In Drain In Posh Noida Sector

A headless and naked body of a woman has been found in a drain in a posh locality in Noida, police said.

The body, without the head and palms severed, was found floating in the drain in Sector 108 this morning.

The identity of the woman could not be immediately ascertained.

Police suspect the woman must have been murdered and her body chopped into pieces in another area, and her decapitated body was dumped in Sector 108.

Upon receiving information, a team rushed to the spot and sent the decapitated body to the hospital for an autopsy, officers at Sector 39 Police Station said.

In a statement, the police said: "Today on 06.11.2025, information was received about the body of an unidentified woman being found in a drain near Sector-82 Noida cut. Acting immediately on the information received, the local police reached the spot and the body was taken out of the drain."

It added that efforts are underway to identify the woman. "Other legal action is also being taken," it said.

A team has been formed to probe the matter. Nearby CCTV footage will also be scanned for any leads in the case, the police said.