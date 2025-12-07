"I Give Up": Engineering Student Found Dead In Noida Hostel, Say Cops

A third-year student at an engineering institute in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district was found hanging in his hostel room, police said on Sunday.

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the room, which read, "I give up. Give my body and all my belongings to my family." Inspector in-charge of Knowledge Park police station, Sarvesh Kumar Singh, said Krishnakant (25), a native of Jharkhand, was pursuing Master of Computer Applications at the Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology (NIET).

He lived in Crown Hostel with a roommate, Hrithik, the officer said.

According to Singh, the roommate told police that Krishnakant had called his father and said something that left him alarmed.

The father then called Hrithik and asked him to immediately check on Krishnakant, fearing he might harm himself.

Hrithik then asked a friend to go check the room, which he found locked from inside and despite repeated calls received no response, the inspector said.

The latch was then broken, and Krishnakant was found hanging, the officer added.

Hrithik told police that Krishnakant had been suffering from a persistent headache for a long time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)