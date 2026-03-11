MBA Student, Home To Celebrate Holi, Jumps From 13th Floor In Greater Noida

A 25-year-old MBA student died by suicide after jumping from the 13th floor of a residential building in Greater Noida West on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Gaur Saundaryam Society in the Bisrakh police station area, triggering panic among residents of the housing complex.

The woman has been identified as Shivika Thakral, daughter of Vinay Thakral, who lives with his family in Sharon Tower of Gaur Saundaryam Society.

While speaking to NDTV, a Gautam Buddha Nagar official said that they had received information about a woman jumping from a high-rise building on March 10, 2026, following which a team of police rushed to the spot.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that Shivika had jumped from the balcony of her flat on the 13th floor, leading to her death. Police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Officials said Shivika was pursuing an MBA in Mohali, Punjab, and was also working there. She had recently come to her family home in Greater Noida West to spend the Holi holidays with her parents.

According to family members, the night before the incident appeared normal. On Monday night, all family members had dinner together and later went to their respective rooms to sleep. The family was reportedly unaware of any unusual developments during the night.

On Tuesday morning, the family received information from the society's security guards that Shivika had allegedly jumped from the building.

Police officials stated that no suicide note has been recovered from the scene so far. In the preliminary investigation, the case appears to be one of suicide; however, authorities say they are examining all possible angles to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

The family has not filed any complaint with the police at this stage, and relatives have also not been able to indicate any clear reason behind the suicide.

As part of the investigation, the police are now reviewing CCTV footage installed within the society's premises to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

Further legal proceedings are underway as Greater Noida police await the post-mortem report, which is expected to provide additional clarity regarding the case.