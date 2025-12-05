Stepfather Tries To Kill Children By Throwing Them In Noida Drain, Arrested: Cops

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing his two stepchildren into a 10-foot-deep drain in Noida with the intention to kill them, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday near Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137, officials said, adding that the children, "a boy and a girl (both under five)" were rescued by delivery personnel passing by who heard their cries from the drain.

Sector 142 Police Station in-charge Sarvesh Chandra said a complaint was lodged on Wednesday, and the accused, Ashish, was arrested on Thursday.

"Ashish, a resident of Kanpur currently living in Shahdara village in Sector 141, threw the children into the drain and fled. Both children were later found safe and are in good health," he said.

According to police, Ashish and the children's mother, Neelam, hail from the same village. Neelam was earlier married to Ashish's cousin, after which Ashish and Neelam became close.

When the husband discovered their relationship, Ashish brought Neelam and her two children to Noida, police said.

"Being their stepfather, Ashish harboured resentment towards the children and did not want to keep them with him," the police said.

On Tuesday, he took Neelam to a market, left her there, returned home, picked up the children and threw them into the drain, officials added.

Police took the children for medical examination and later produced them before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

A case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 142 Police Station, they said.

