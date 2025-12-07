Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

College Student Dies By Suicide At Noida Hostel, Cops Find "I Give Up" Note

The police found the body of Krishnakant, a resident of Jharkhand, in his hostel in Greater Noida on Saturday.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
College Student Dies By Suicide At Noida Hostel, Cops Find "I Give Up" Note
Krishnakant lived with another student in the hostel room.
Noida:

A 25-year-old student of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) has allegedly died by suicide at his hostel near Delhi, leaving behind a note that read "I give up".

The police found the body of Krishnakant, a resident of Jharkhand, in his hostel in Greater Noida on Saturday.

During the initial investigation, the police learned that Krishnakant, a second-year student, lived with another student in the room.

He did not go to college on Saturday and told his roommate that he would come later.

In the afternoon, his father called his roommate and told him to rush to their room, saying that Krishnakant was "about to do something".

The roommate then immediately called other students at the hostel, who then rushed to Krishnakant's room.

His door, however, was locked from the inside. They then broke the door and found him hanging and contacted the police.

The police then found a suicide note, which read, "I give up. Please give my body and my things to my family. Sorry for the trouble."

The roommate said he had a medical condition that used to cause him distress.

"He was a very good student," the roommate said.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Noida Suicide, Noida Student Suicide, Noida Student Suicide Case
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com