College Student Dies By Suicide At Noida Hostel, Cops Find "I Give Up" Note

A 25-year-old student of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) has allegedly died by suicide at his hostel near Delhi, leaving behind a note that read "I give up".

The police found the body of Krishnakant, a resident of Jharkhand, in his hostel in Greater Noida on Saturday.

During the initial investigation, the police learned that Krishnakant, a second-year student, lived with another student in the room.

He did not go to college on Saturday and told his roommate that he would come later.

In the afternoon, his father called his roommate and told him to rush to their room, saying that Krishnakant was "about to do something".

The roommate then immediately called other students at the hostel, who then rushed to Krishnakant's room.

His door, however, was locked from the inside. They then broke the door and found him hanging and contacted the police.

The police then found a suicide note, which read, "I give up. Please give my body and my things to my family. Sorry for the trouble."

The roommate said he had a medical condition that used to cause him distress.

"He was a very good student," the roommate said.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)