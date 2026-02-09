Class 12 Noida Student Dies After Jumping From Building, Exam Stress Suspected

A Class 12 student allegedly died by suicide in Sunworld Arista Society, in Noida's Sector 168, on Saturday. The suicide angle came into focus after the school bag of the student, identified as Aryan Pradhan, was found on the roof of the multi-storey building. The 17-year-old was a student of Amity International School, Saket M-Block, Delhi. Preliminary investigation point to exam related stress, though the police have not found any suicide note.

According to the police, Aryan's mobile phone is being analysed to reconstruct events and collect digital evidence.

Aryan's family lives on the 10th floor. On Saturday, after his practical exam, he went to another tower instead of returning to his home. He believed to have jumped from the top of the building, the police said. His mother reached the spot, and Aryan was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where he was declared dead.

Aryan's father, Rishi, lives in Germany and reached Noida on Sunday.

Aryan's father is a businessman and his mother is a homemaker. The teenager's elder sister is studying medicine. Police said Aryan was a bright student but had been worried about something for some time. They are also investigating whom he last spoke to on the phone.