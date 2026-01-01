Man Dies After Falling From 15th Floor In Noida On New Year's Eve: Cops

A 31-year-old man died after allegedly falling from the 15th floor of a residential society in Greater Noida while celebrating New Year's Eve with his friends, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at Amrapali Golf Homes Kingswood Society in the Bisrakh area.

According to police, the man, Vineet, a native of Tarwara village in Bihar's Siwan district, was living in a rented flat in the society and while celebrating a New Year's Eve party with his friends, he fell from the 15th floor.

Investigations are on to ascertain how he fell, police said.

Residents of the society rushed him to a hospital, where he died during treatment, they added.

Police said CCTV footage from the society is being examined and people who were present at the time of the incident will be questioned to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

The victim's family has been informed and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination after completing the required legal formalities, they said.

