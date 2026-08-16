Rajinikanth Completes 51 Years In Cinema, Celebrates Milestone On <i>Dharman</i> Sets

Superstar Rajinikanth completed 51 years in Indian cinema on August 15. The actor marked the milestone with the team of his upcoming film Dharman.

On the sets of the film, a cake-cutting ceremony was organised in the presence of director Ashwath Marimuthu and the cast and crew to celebrate the actor's remarkable journey in cinema.

Giving a glimpse into the celebration, production house Raaj Kamal Films International dropped a video with the caption, “51 YEARS. ONE NAME. ONE SUPERSTAR. Celebrating from the sets of DHARMAN.”

Rajinikanth's Journey So Far

Rajinikanth made his acting debut with the Kamal Haasan-led Apoorva Raagangal on August 15, 1975. He initially appeared in supporting and antagonist roles before gradually establishing himself as a leading man. Over the decades, he went on to become one of the most influential and celebrated stars in Indian cinema.

Affectionately known as “Thalaiva” by his fans, Rajinikanth has worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English-language films. His filmography spans several genres, and his distinctive style and screen presence have left an indelible mark beyond the Tamil film industry.

About Dharman

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Dharman, which marks his 173rd film. Made under the direction of Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media.

The film stars Simran Bagga, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu, along with Ashwath Marimuthu. Simran is reuniting with Rajinikanth after their earlier collaboration in Petta.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score, while Niketh Bommireddy serves as the cinematographer. Pradeep E Ragav is handling the editing, with the Anbariv duo as the action choreographers. The makers have recently begun the film's second schedule.

What's Next For Rajinikanth?

Following Dharman, Rajinikanth will be seen in Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action drama is expected to feature Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles.

Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to reprise their cameo appearances from the first film, while Hrithik Roshan is also expected to make a special appearance. Mark your calendars! Jailer 2 is slated to release in theatres on October 15, 2026.