Bengali Filmmaker Raja Sen Dies At 71 In Kolkata

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen, whose 1996 directorial debut Damu won the National Film Award, died at a Kolkata hospital on Sunday. He was 71.

According to a PTI report, Raja Sen had been receiving treatment at SSKM Hospital for several health complications and was on ventilator support. However, his condition had worsened over the past few days after complications affected his lungs, heart and kidneys.

The filmmaker was first admitted to a private hospital after sustaining an injury to his lower back. His health reportedly declined during treatment, following which he developed complications related to his lungs and heart. He was later moved to SSKM Hospital, where he subsequently developed kidney-related complications.

Raja Sen began his feature filmmaking journey with Damu in 1996. The film, which focused on a young boy and his bond with an elephant, earned the National Film Award for Best Children's Film and established him as a notable voice in Bengali cinema.

Over the years, he worked across feature films, television and documentaries. His filmography included titles such as Atmiyo Swajan, Desh, Debipaksha, Krishnakant er Will, Laboratory and Maya Mridanga.

His 2002 film Desh featured Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Raja Sen also explored documentary filmmaking, making films on several well-known personalities and cultural figures, including celebrated Rabindra Sangeet singer Suchitra Mitra.