'Proud To Be An Indian': Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan And More Extend Independence Day Wishes

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, several celebrities took to social media to mark the prestigious occasion with heartfelt messages honouring the nation's spirit, freedom, and unity. From Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Toxic star Yash, stars shared patriotic posts and warm wishes with their followers.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video holding the national flag and wrote, "Divas Swatantrata Ka; Shubh Din Badhai Ka! Vande Mataram (Day of Freedom; Auspicious Day of Congratulations! Vande Mataram!!!)"

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of himself dressed in a traditional white outfit and wrote, "A very Happy Independence Day to all... There's something special about being Indian...the colours, the contrasts, the beautiful differences, the spirit, and above all, the feeling of belonging to something much bigger than ourselves...our Country. May we always value what we have and do our little bit to make our country proud. Proud to be an Indian and love being one. Jai Hind!"

Check out the post below:

Madhavan wrote, "Wish you all a very, very happy Independence Day. Jai Hind." See here:

Take a look at what Akshay Kumar wrote below:





Kareena Kapoor shared a hand-drawn picture, seemingly created by little Jeh, and extended Independence Day wishes to her followers.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of the tricolour and wrote, "Proud of what we have come from. Hopeful about where we are headed."

Toxic actor Yash wrote, "Every generation inherits a dream: the dream of a free, fearless India. Today, we celebrate those who fought for it, and recommit to building the future they imagined. Happy Independence Day!"

Several other celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, and Preity Zinta, also shared heartwarming posts to commemorate the occasion.



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