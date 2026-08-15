<i>Teri Mitti</i> To <i>Ae Watan</i>, Memorable Patriotic Songs To Celebrate Independence Day 2026

India celebrates its 80th Independence Day this year. And what better way to commemorate the occasion than patriotic songs? Throughout its post-independence history, the country has produced powerful tracks that express the love and respect every Indian feels for their country.



Celebrate Independence Day with these songs to indulge your patriotic fervour. From classics like Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon to AR Rahman and Sukhwinder Singh's soulful Des Mere Des, these compositions are perfect for expressing your love for the country.



Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

No playlist of Indian patriotic songs is complete without this Lata Mangeshkar classic. First sung by Mangeshkar live in 1963 to honour the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1962 Indo-China war, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon was composed by C Ramchandra and written by Kavi Pradeep.







Des Mere Des

When we talk about The Legend of Bhagat Singh, this song is the first thing that comes to mind. Composed by AR Rahman, the soulful track also features vocals by Sukhwinder Singh. While AR Rahman has composed several patriotic tracks, including Maa Tujhe Salaam, Des Mere Des is a great choice to honour the people who laid down their lives for the country's independence.







Ae Watan

Alia Bhatt's film Raazi documented the story of an Indian spy in Pakistan. The track Ae Watan perfectly captured the themes of sacrifice and love for the country that dominate in the film.







Teri Mitti

Written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by B Praak, Teri Mitti will surely leave you teary-eyed this Independence Day. The song pays homage to the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country. It was part of the 2019 movie Kesari.







Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera

AR Rahman's voice and Javed Akhtar's lyrics captured the love and longing people feel for their country in this track from Swades. The shehnai in the backdrop gives a nostalgic edge to the song. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera has become a staple for any Republic Day or Independence Day playlist.







So, which songs are you adding to your playlist this Independence Day?

