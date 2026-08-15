As the tricolour unfurls against the August sky to mark our seventy-ninth Independence Day, the sight unfailingly evokes a profound mix of reverence and contemplation. Seventy-nine years in the lifespan of an ancient civilisation is a mere heartbeat; yet, in the annals of modern nation-building, India's journey stands as a singular, audacious triumph of human hope over historic cynicism.

When our founding fathers and mothers stood in that historic Midnight Hour on August 14-15, 1947, they hailed, in Nehru's immportal words, a “tryst with destiny”; but over the next decade and a half, many western commentators were swift to forecast the imminent collapse of our fledgling republic. India, they argued, was merely a geographical notion, a chaotic, bewildering aggregation of languages, ethnicities, castes, and creeds lacking the unifying singular identity of the classic European nation-state. We were “no more a single country than the Equator”, Churchill barked. What those sceptics failed to grasp was that India's unity was never intended to be forged through uniformity, but was rooted instead in a far grander philosophy: the celebration of difference.

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Our Many Truths

For decades, we have used the word tolerance to describe our societal ethos, but tolerance, as Swami Vivekananda so powerfully reminded the world at Chicago in 1893, is an inadequate virtue. To tolerate someone else's faith, culture, or way of life carries a faint, patronising whiff of condescension: it implies that you possess the absolute truth, but magnanimously permit another to exist in their error. India's traditional genius lies not in tolerance, but in acceptance. Our civilisation has historically operated on the conviction that truth is a prism with many facets - Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vedanti, or "Truth is one, but the wise call it by many names". We are not a melting pot in the American image, where diverse ingredients are blended down into a homogenous broth. India is a rich, varied thali, a selection of distinct dishes served in separate bowls, each retaining its unique aroma, texture, and flavour, yet coming together on a single platter to create a harmonious, unforgettable feast.

To be an Indian is not to subscribe to a single religion, speak a single tongue, or worship a single doctrine, but to share a common narrative of belonging, codified in a magnificent Constitution that guarantees liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith, and worship to every citizen, regardless of their background or stature. India instinctively understands that in a vast and varied civilisation functioning as a democracy under the rule of law, you don't really need to agree all the time, except on the ground rules of how to disagree. That is our secret: we have achieved consensus on how to flourish without consensus.

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India has often been described as a palimpsest, a canvas upon which successive layers of thought, culture, and migration have been written, without ever fully erasing what lay beneath. This historical depth gives us our extraordinary resilience, yet pluralism cannot be treated merely as a passive inheritance to be praised in ceremonial speeches. It is a vital, daily dynamic that must be actively nurtured and defended. A vibrant democracy cannot survive on past glory alone, and the true strength of our institutions lies in their capacity to absorb the soaring aspirations of our youth.

Future, Not The Past

Today, with more than half of our population under thirty, the young do not view independence solely as freedom from foreign rule, but as the freedom to achieve. They seek freedom from poverty, bureaucratic inertia, administrative failure and social discrimination, alongside the freedom to innovate, dissent, dream, and shape their own destinies in an increasingly complex global order, while demanding accountability from those who govern them. This makes it all the more vital that our democratic machinery remains responsive and dynamic, and that we listen to the young, especially "Gen-Z", who in the next general elections will be the largest single voting cohort.

Our young people are rightly impatient for progress, understanding that genuine development cannot occur in an atmosphere of communal friction, political polarisation, or majoritarian triumphalism. Economic dynamism and social harmony are not mutually exclusive pursuits, but twin pillars of national greatness. A society divided against itself spends its energy squabbling over the past rather than conquering the future.

The Indian Experiment Endures

As we celebrate this milestone, we must reaffirm our commitment to the fundamental principles that birthed our republic. Patriotism is not about demanding conformity or questioning the nationalism or loyalty of those who see things differently; true patriotism is inclusive, welcoming, and confident enough to embrace criticism in the service of progress.

Let us celebrate India not despite its diversity, but precisely because of it. Let us pledge to safeguard the institutions that protect our freedoms - our independent judiciary, our free press, our robust parliamentary traditions, our vigorous civil society, and the sacred equality and fraternity guaranteed by our Constitution. Let us celebrate the fact that the Indian experiment remains one of the most magnificent undertakings in human history: a billion and a half people, of every conceivable background, attempting to forge a shared future through peaceful, democratic means.

As the tricolour flutters in the breeze today, let us resolve to keep its promise bright. Let it fly proudly as a beacon of liberty, pluralism, and boundless opportunity for generations yet to come.

(Shashi Tharoor has been a Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, since 2009. He is a celebrated author and a former diplomat)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author