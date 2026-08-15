NDTV Jai Jawan 2026: Saif Ali Khan Says Taimur and Jeh Fear Wars, "I Tell Them Indian Army Is Protecting Us"

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, actor Saif Ali Khan appeared as a special guest on NDTV's special programme Jai Jawan, dedicated to the Indian armed forces. Accompanied by NDTV's Meenakshi Kandwal, Saif visited Uri in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where he interacted with soldiers and shared a meal with them in the cookhouse.

During the conversation, Saif spoke about how his sons, Taimur and Jeh, often ask him about the conflicts taking place around the world and the fears they experience because of them.

Saif said, "My children ask me about the many wars that are going on in the world right now. They feel scared too. They ask, 'Who is looking after us? What will happen next? Will the situation get worse?' I tell them, 'The Army is protecting us.' They are also saluting you. We are all very proud."

Saif also spoke about Kashmir and, referring to the Valley's scenic beauty, shared his thoughts on tourism and accessibility.

He said, "It (Kashmir) is one of the most beautiful areas of our country and is a bit sensitive. It's not open to full tourism. It's a little sad in a way. I wish the people of the entire country could come to the area a bit more freely and comfortably."

Saif further reminisced about his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, and her association with Kashmir. He noted that several songs featuring her were filmed in the region.

"My mother shot her first film, Kashmir Ki Kali. She has shot so many songs here in Kashmir," said Saif.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is set to star in Priyadarshan's upcoming thriller Haiwaan. The film marks the actor's on-screen reunion with Akshay Kumar after 18 years. The cast also includes Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 11.

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