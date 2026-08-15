Pics: How Independence Day Was Celebrated Across India

The 80th Independence Day of the nation was celebrated with flag-hoisting ceremonies across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations by addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.

For the first time, the national song, 'Vande Mataram', was rendered during the celebrations at the Red Fort.

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An Army band played the tune of 'Vande Mataram' as the guests present on the occasion sang the national song. This was followed by the prime minister hoisting the national flag, and then the National Anthem was recited.

Here is how Independence Day was celebrated across India:

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Union Minister Chirag Paswan and others during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, at his residence, in Patna.

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay pledged to firmly safeguard state's interests and constitutional rights, while also committing to building a transparent, people-centric, and corruption-free administration on Independence Day.

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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari hoists the national tricolour during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Red Road, in Kolkata.

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Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant hoists the national flag during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, at Supreme Court, in New Delhi.

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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday extended Independence Day greetings to the people of the state and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring peace, harmony and inclusive development across Karnataka.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with wife Amruta Fadnavis and others during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, at his residence.

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Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, in Agartala.