<i>Avengers: Doomsday</i> Trailer 2 Shows Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom In Action, Watch

Marvel Studios has unveiled the second trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans a deeper look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and setting the stage for a massive showdown involving some of Marvel's most iconic superheroes.

The two-minute trailer was revealed during Disney's D23 fan convention and highlights the growing threat posed by Doctor Doom as heroes from across the Marvel universe prepare to confront him.

The footage begins with Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman, warning fellow heroes about Doom's dangerous transformation. Reflecting on the villain, she says, "I knew he was lost. But I did not realise that he was broken."

The trailer then shifts to a tense encounter between Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, or Mister Fantastic, and Doctor Doom amid a devastated landscape. Chris Hemsworth's Thor is also seen challenging the powerful villain, telling him that he will be "begging for hell" before receiving mercy.

Despite Thor's efforts, Doom quickly demonstrates his strength by stopping the attack, blocking Stormbreaker, and striking back with a blast of green energy. The villain is later shown commanding a fleet of Sentinels, the towering machines famously associated with the X-Men.

Making his intentions clear, Doctor Doom declares, "Hell answers to me, for I am Doom."

The trailer also offers a glimpse of the film's unprecedented superhero alliance. Members of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and X-Men are expected to unite in a bid to stop Doom's growing power.

Avengers: Doomsday marks Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the death of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. Chris Evans is also set to return as Steve Rogers, while Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor.

The ensemble cast includes Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

Characters introduced in Fantastic Four: First Steps will also feature prominently, including Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby's Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn's Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's The Thing.

Meanwhile, several Thunderbolts characters are returning, with Florence Pugh reprising Yelena Belova, alongside David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen.

The film will also bring back several familiar faces from Fox's X-Men franchise. Patrick Stewart returns as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen reprises Magneto, while James Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, and Channing Tatum are also set to appear.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 18.