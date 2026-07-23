Elizabeth Olsen Says She Knows "Nothing" About <i>Avengers: Doomsday</i> And <i>Secret Wars</i>

Marvel fans are still hoping to see Elizabeth Olsen return as Scarlet Witch, but the actor says she has no update about her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). During an appearance at the Chicago Comics and Entertainment Expo, Olsen was asked if Wanda Maximoff will appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

In response, she said she does not know anything about those projects. Elizabeth shared that the only Marvel project she is aware of is VisionQuest, mainly because she met Paul Bettany. She added that she prefers not knowing details about upcoming MCU films because it helps her avoid accidentally revealing spoilers.

As per Deadline, Elizabeth Olsen said, “I know nothing. I know about VisionQuest because I've seen Paul [Bettany] in the last six months and I know nothing about any of it. Is that (Secret Wars) what happens after this (Doomsday) day? I am not kidding. I don't know what's going on. It's safer for me to not know anything because then I can't make a mistake in a situation like this. I would rather know nothing.”

Olsen added that she was serious when she said she does not know anything about Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. She explained that even a small comment can be misunderstood and turn into rumours. While she did not confirm if she will return in future MCU films, the actress shared that whenever she is part of a Marvel story, she likes to give her ideas and suggestions about her character.

“It's been a minute since I've had those types of conversations. My whole thing is if I can serve a story and help, and we can use this character to make that story better instead of just being thrown in there just for a secret, then I would be so excited to do that. I just want to be of service to telling these stories better each time.”

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to arrive on December 17, 2027.