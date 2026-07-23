'I Get Paid Well': Adil Hussain Reveals How OTT Helps Him Say 'No To Films Like <i>Animal</i>'

Adil Hussain, best known for his roles in English Vinglish, Parched, and Life of Pi, has revealed that he regretted being a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2019 blockbuster romantic drama Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

During an interview with Screen, he admitted that he considered himself fortunate for never being out of work. He shared that a steady flow of offers from different languages, countries, and OTT platforms has helped him to become so financially secure that he can say no to mainstream films that may pay well but do not sit right with his moral principles.

“I'm part of Operation Safed Sagar, Netflix India's most expensive show. So, they paid me really well. Another show, also releasing on July 24, is Musafir Cafe. They paid me very well too,” he said, explaining, “When I say ‘paid very well', maybe I'm being paid very little in comparison to other people. But maybe I've created my life in such a way that I can sustain it. I'm very happy about that.”

Earlier during an appearance on the AP Podcast, Adil confessed to saying yes to Kabir Singh without reading the script and later regretting heavily. Calling the film “misogynistic” and "violent", the actor revealed he walked out of the film within 20 minutes of watching it and said he would be embarrassed if his wife watched it. He also claimed that he would never do Vanga's Animal even if he was paid “Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore".

Following Adil's comments, Vanga hit back at him on X, claiming the actor's “greed is bigger than his passion” and that his blockbuster helped Adil's career much more than the “30 indie films” he did across his career.

Adil's schedule is packed with back-to-back projects. Up next, he will be seen in Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy's slice-of-life indie Max, Min & Meowzaki, which is going to hit the theatres on Friday, July 24.

He will also be seen in a Netflix romantic show, Musafir Cafe, headlined and produced by Vikrant Massey. Following that, he will play Air Marshal Vinod Patney in Netflix India's period war drama Operation Safed Sagar, set to release on August 7.