Is <i>Awarapan 3</i> On The Cards? Emraan Hashmi Drops Major Hint

Could Awarapan return for a third chapter? Emraan Hashmi has sparked speculation about Awarapan 3 after interacting with fans during a special screening of Awarapan 2 in Mumbai.

Emraan, who returns as Shivam Pandit in the sequel, attended the screening with co-star Disha Patani. The two interacted with moviegoers and spoke about the response to the film during the interval of Awarapan 2.

Addressing the audience, Emraan said the film belonged more to its fans than its makers and that the latest chapter brought more action and emotion.

“This is a film which belongs to fans more than the makers isiliye hum wapis aaye abhi, is journey ko humne aur thrilling banaya with more action and more emotions. Friday ko bas humare haath se nikal gayi aur aapke hawale (This is a film that belongs to the fans more than the makers, which is why we have returned. We have made this journey even more thrilling with more action and emotions. On Friday, the film will be out of our hands and in yours),” he said.

At another point, when a fan predicted that Awarapan 2 would become a superhit, Emraan Hashmi responded, “Movie baaki hai, second half better hai (The movie is not over yet; the second half is better),” teasing audiences about what was still to come.

He then added to the excitement by hinting at a possible third instalment, saying, “Hopefully, Awarapan 3 very soon”, leaving fans eager to know if Shivam's story will continue.

What Is Awarapan 2 About?

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit, the character he first played in the 2007 film.

The sequel follows Shivam as he gets drawn into a dangerous mission involving abducted children. His journey takes him into the world of human trafficking, revenge, and redemption as he attempts to rescue the victims.

Disha Patani plays Zara, the sister of gangster Zorawar, while Shabana Azmi plays Nafisa. The cast also includes Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Puran Gabbi. The action thriller film has grossed over Rs 72.90 crore worldwide within its first two days, according to Sacnilk.

From Cult Classic To Sequel

The original Awarapan, released in 2007, did not make a major impact at the box office when it first arrived but gradually developed a strong following over the years. Its music, emotional storyline, and Emraan Hashmi's performance helped it earn cult status among fans.