When Anil Kapoor Suggested Bobby Deol And Aamir Khan For <i>1942: A Love Story</i>

Long before 1942: A Love Story became one of the most remembered romantic dramas of Hindi cinema, Anil Kapoor was not convinced that he was the right actor to play its lead. Sitting down for an interview with Variety India as Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial returns to the big screen on August 21, 32 years after it was released in theatres, the actor revealed that he had initially suggested younger actors, including Bobby Deol and Aamir Khan, for the role of Naren.

“I was not very keen to do the film. I felt this film needed a younger actor to play the role. But Vinod (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) felt I should do the film. At that time, Bobby Deol was just starting fresh, so I had suggested his name, and even Aamir Khan,” Anil Kapoor said.

What Made Anil Kapoor Say ‘Yes' To The Film?

It was the film's music that eventually changed his mind. Some of the songs had already been recorded when Anil Kapoor was considering the project, and he was so impressed by them that he decided he could not let another actor lip-sync to them.

“The music was a huge turning point for me to change my decision and do the film,” he said, adding that he wanted to thank Chopra for convincing him to be part of the film.

The film's acclaimed soundtrack, composed by RD Burman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, featured songs such as Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Kuch Na Kaho, Pyar Hua Chupke Se and Rim Jhim Rim Jhim.

Anil Kapoor On The Making Of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Anil Kapoor also recalled the filming of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, one of the film's most enduring songs. Although the song is presented from Naren's perspective, much of its visual focus remains on Manisha Koirala's character, Rajjo.

Anil Kapoor said he became restless because he noticed that he was barely appearing in the frame. He eventually approached Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan to ask why Naren was not being featured more prominently. His concerns, however, disappeared when he watched the completed sequence.

“We were shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The song is from Naren's perspective. He is singing it, but I was not in the frame. I was getting restless. Then I got insecure and went to Vinod and Sanjay (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) and Farah (Farah Khan) and asked them, ‘If the song is being sung by Naren, then why are you guys not including me at all?' Seeing Rajjo (Manisha Koirala) in the frame while the song played in the background, I realized it made it even more beautiful,” he recalled.

Anil Kapoor Praises Manisha Koirala's Performance

The actor further praised Manisha Koirala's performance and recalled how her presence became the emotional thread of the film. He also credited Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Bhansali, cinematographer Binod Pradhan and Farah Khan for making the sequence magical.

“How beautiful Manisha was and she still is. She was the emotional thread of that film. The way the song was picturized by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, (DOP) Binod Pradhan and Farah Khan made it magical. There were hardly any shots of me in the song; it was all Manisha and the visuals. I was treated like the leading lady and Manisha was the hero. That's a core memory of this film for me,” Anil Kapoor said.