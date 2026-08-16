On Her 56th Birthday, A Look Inside Manisha Koirala's Cosy Nepal Home

Manisha Koirala is celebrating her 56th birthday today, August 16. Over the years, the actor has made a mark with her work across Hindi and Nepali cinema. Away from the screen, Nepal continues to hold a special place in her life. Her Kathmandu home is one such glimpse into that connection.

Photos from the actor's home show a space that feels personal rather than heavily styled. It has plenty of wooden furniture, family pictures, and traditional pieces. The interiors also have a calm, homely feel.

As per a report by MagicBricks, wood is a big part of Manisha Koirala's home's interiors. From flooring and beams to tables and chairs, it appears across different rooms. Some pieces have carved details, giving the home a traditional look.

The decor is not limited to one style. Modern furniture sits alongside older wooden pieces. A glass table, for instance, can be seen with carved wooden chairs. Patterned rugs and traditional chests add more character to the rooms.

Family Photos Take Centre Stage

The walls appear to have many personal memories. There are family photographs, portraits, and black-and-white pictures placed around the house.

These photographs give the interiors a sense of history. They also make the space feel more personal. Instead of being filled only with decorative pieces, the house has things that seem to have a story behind them.

Books, lamps, flowers, and small decorative objects can also be spotted around the rooms. They add simple touches without making the interiors look too busy.

Cosy Corners And Classic Furniture

The living room has a relaxed setup. Sofas, rugs, and side tables create a space that looks suited for family time and long conversations.

The lighting also adds to the mood. Lamps and warm lights give the rooms a softer look. Chairs with floral fabric and cushions make the setting feel even more comfortable.

A staircase in the house adds to its old-world character. Its solid wooden look fits well with the rest of the interiors.

A Mix Of Old And New

What makes the house interesting is the way different elements come together. Traditional artwork and heritage pieces share space with practical, modern additions.

There are also statues and other decor items placed around the home. The overall look does not feel overly polished. Instead, it has the feel of a house that has been used and cared for over the years.



Talking about Manisha Koirala's acting career, some of her most famous films include Bombay, Dil Se..., Khamoshi: The Musical, and 1942: A Love Story. She is known for her natural acting style and her ability to play a wide range of roles, from romantic leads to serious dramatic characters.