Saif Ali Khan Turns 56: From Eggs And Toast To Fish And Rice, A Look At His Simple Diet Plan

Saif Ali Khan has long been regarded as one of the most versatile and charismatic actors in Bollywood. From memorable performances in films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, and Tanhaji, the actor has consistently reinvented himself over the years. As Saif celebrates his 56th birthday on August 16, fans continue to admire not only his acting career but also his balanced approach to health and fitness.

While many celebrities follow strict and often complicated fitness regimes, Saif prefers to keep things simple, especially when it comes to food. In a conversation with Curly Tales, the actor once opened up about his everyday diet and revealed that maintaining fitness does not necessarily require extravagant meals or extreme restrictions.

Speaking about his food habits, Saif shared that his meals are largely uncomplicated and home-style. He explained that while he enjoys meat for dinner, he prefers lighter vegetarian options during the day.

"I like to eat a slightly healthy lunch. I eat meat often for dinner. I like a vegetarian lunch. So I have eggs for breakfast with toast, and lunch is usually sabzi, bhindi, dal, and some kind of gajar-matar with one roti. So it's quite basic. And I sometimes have fish and rice."

The Tashan actor also revealed that he often relies on a personal chef, particularly during shoots, to ensure he stays on track with his fitness goals. According to Saif, food available on film sets is not always the healthiest option, which is why he usually prefers carrying meals from home.

Explaining his choice, he said, "Sometimes, unfortunately, film unit food should not be eaten if you want to be fit. So I usually carry food from home while shooting. But if we are holidaying or filming abroad, desi food on a film set isn't always the most diet-friendly."

Despite his love for good food, Saif admitted that he does not indulge in rich or heavy dishes very often. For him, eating is more about nourishment than indulgence, with fitness remaining a priority.

"I don't like that kind of rich food, maybe maximum some kebabs in the evening. But usually, it's all kinds of diet food, because it depends on the job. Some people live for food."

Offering further insight into his philosophy towards eating, the actor added, "I kind of eat to survive. I am not very sensory-based with what I eat. The highlight is not what we're eating. So we eat simple food as we have to be fit. So my wife and I eat simple food even in Pataudi."

On the work front. He will be next seen in Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar.



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