Inside Saif Ali Khan's Real Estate Portfolio: Rs 800 Crore Pataudi Palace, Luxury Mumbai Home And More

Saif Ali Khan was invited as the Chief Guest on the 2026 edition of NDTV's Independence Day flagship programme, Jai Jawan. The actor spent an entire day with Indian soldiers in Uri, sharing lunch with them and cooking pooris in the Army kitchen.

The Hum Tum star played the guitar to entertain the Jawans and visited Kaman Aman Setu, a bridge on the Jhelum River built by Army personnel in just six hours. The schedule also included a game of cricket with the soldiers.

"Cricket is another bonding sport. When you play with people, it makes you respect them on a different level. I had a lot of fun," he said.

While Saif Ali Khan enjoyed a memorable day bonding with soldiers in Uri, the actor's life off duty is just as fascinating. Here's a closer look at his impressive real estate portfolio.

Inside Saif Ali Khan And Kareen Kapoor's Mumbai Home

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan live in a multi-storey luxury residence in Mumbai. Their home, Satguru Sharan, spans over 6,500 square feet. The couple reportedly bought it in 2013 for between Rs 40 crore and Rs 48 crore. The current value of the property is not available in the public domain, but reports suggest it is now worth between Rs 80 crore and Rs 100 crore.

The interiors of the house are dominated by wooden furniture, vintage chandeliers, family photographs, books, Persian carpets, and paintings that complement the theme of each room.

Saif Ali Khan's Rs 800 Crore Pataudi Palace

Located in Gurugram, Haryana, Saif Ali Khan owns an ancestral property reportedly worth Rs 800 crore, called Pataudi Palace. Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, the property is spread across 10 acres and was built in a colonial style.

It reportedly has 150 rooms, including seven bedrooms, seven billiards rooms, and a grand dining hall. The estate also features a swimming pool, lush green gardens, and manicured lawns. The actor reportedly reclaimed the property in 2014 from a hotel chain that had been leasing it following the death of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in September 2011.

Saif Ali Khan Mumbai Properties

Apart from his primary residence, Saif Ali Khan owns multiple properties in Mumbai, including a multi-storey apartment in Bandra, which, according to Magicbricks, is valued at around Rs 48 crore. He also owns an apartment in the same locality worth Rs 7 crore, along with several units in another building that generate rental income.

In November 2025, Saif Ali Khan purchased a property in Mumbai's Andheri. He invested Rs 30.75 crore in two office units spanning 5,681 square feet, according to Hindustan Times.

Saif Ali Khan's Real Estate Investments Abroad

Saif Ali Khan owns a property in Gstaad, Switzerland. It is a luxury chalet in the Alpine town and is valued at Rs 33 crore. It is often the family's preferred getaway destination, especially during winter.

The actor also owns a luxury apartment in Doha. In an old video, he shared, "It's peaceful. It's luxurious, and it's very private," adding, "It's secluded, and it's a wonderful place to come and think and unwind and to get away from a hectic life."

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