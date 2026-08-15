Tour <i>Traitors 2</i> Star Mallika Sherawat's LA Mansion With A Pool, Trimmed Lawn, And French Doors

Mallika Sherawat is best known for starring in Murder (2004) and Khwahish (2003). She also starred in Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006) and Welcome (2007), among others. The actor shifted her base to California, United States, in 2009, and in the same year, she received honorary citizenship from the City of Los Angeles.

Currently, she stars as a high-profile contestant in The Traitors Season 2, and if the rumours are true, she is probably the highest-paid participant on the show. While she continues to go viral for her widely discussed statements, here is a closer look inside her LA mansion, which looks nothing short of a retreat.

Inside Mallika Sherawat's LA Mansion

Over the years, the actor has shared many photos and videos from her LA mansion, featuring all-white interiors. It is a classic American home with an attic and walls adorned with wallpaper, enhancing the decor gracefully.

The washrooms, corridors, and living room boast hardwood floors. One of the most striking aspects of the actor's LA home is the backyard. A lush, neatly trimmed lawn and a swimming pool make the property appear worthy of millions. The house is surrounded by tall trees, which separate it from other residential properties in the vicinity.

While this feature can be seen in many videos, in one of the reels, the actor stands near one of the French windows in her home and captioned it, "Nothing feels better than a fit body and a happy mind."

In another video, she can be seen running through her backyard while playing with her dog, Lily. The caption read, "Choosing joy every day." From Mallika's reels, one thing is certain: she loves her backyard and spends a lot of time outdoors.

The entire house is fitted with white French windows that further elevate its aesthetic, both inside and outside. Mallika Sherawat often shares videos of herself performing yoga, experimenting in the kitchen, and flaunting her toned physique.

In one of the videos, viewers can catch a glimpse of her bathroom. It features a white vanity, wooden flooring, and a giant counter with a mirror stretching from the left wall to the right. The entire space is designed to allow ample cross-ventilation, enabling natural light to brighten every corner.

Mallika's kitchen is yet another space in the house that deserves appreciation. Its open-plan layout, wooden rafters on the ceiling, and medium-brown cabinets complementing the white walls give it a European touch.

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