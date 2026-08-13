Inside <i>Batwara 1947</i> Star Preity Zinta's Multi-Crore Real Estate Portfolio

After an eight-year hiatus, Preity Zinta is making her silver screen comeback with Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal, among others. The historical drama is produced by Aamir Khan and is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.

It is the story of the migration of Sikander Singh, played by Sunny Deol, and his family from Lucknow to Pakistan. The house they are allotted already has an occupant, a Hindu woman who refuses to leave. Tensions rise as local politicians pressure Sikander to abandon the elderly woman, while he threatens them for trying to divide a mother on the basis of religion.

From the trailer, the ensemble cast and their performances look promising. Ahead of the release, here is a look at Preity Zinta's real estate portfolio.

Preity Zinta's Property Portfolio

Preity Zinta made her debut with Dil Se in 1998. From starring in films like Soldier and Veer-Zaara to buying a stake in Punjab Kings for approximately Rs 35 crore in 2008 and investing in multi-crore real estate properties, the actor has built a net worth of around Rs 183 crore, according to a Times Entertainment report.

According to a Magicbricks report, Zinta purchased a 1,474 sq ft apartment in Pali Hill, Bandra, in October 2023. Bandra is a hub of high-end real estate properties in Mumbai and a sought-after residential destination among wealthy Indians and celebrities, including Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan.

In May 2026, Hindustan Times reported that she sold the house for more than Rs 14 crore in November 2025. In March 2026, she sold another 1,770 sq ft property on the same floor of the building for Rs 18.5 crore.

In June 2026, The Times Entertainment reported that Preity Zinta moved into a 1,500 sq ft apartment in the Art Veda building. According to the lease agreement, she is expected to pay Rs 6 lakh a month through May 27, 2026.

The actor primarily lives in the US. She owns a villa in Los Angeles, California, with husband Gene Goodenough and their children, Jai and Gia. The property is reportedly valued at Rs 40 crore. From the pictures she has shared on Instagram, the home features muted interiors, large windows and a spacious backyard.

Reports also suggest that Preity owns several commercial properties in Mumbai that generate rental income and further strengthen her finances. She has also made residential investments across India.

Also Read | Inside Batwara 1947 Star Sunny Deol's Mumbai Real Estate: Rs 60-Crore Juhu Family Home, Malabar Hill Mansion